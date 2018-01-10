J&K: Legislative Council forms committee to check availability of coal stock

A worker carries a basket filled with coal to load it onto a truck at a coal yard in an industrial area. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade A worker carries a basket filled with coal to load it onto a truck at a coal yard in an industrial area. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

State Legislative Council chairman Haji Anayat Ali on Tuesday agreed to formation of a house committee to look into the availability of coal stock in coal mines at Kalakote after two legislators on the treasury benches locked horns with Industries and Commerce Minister Asiea Naqash during question hour in the House.

The trouble erupted when minister while replying to a question by Vibodh Gupta said that there is no coal available in the mines as Jammu Kashmir Minerals Limited has already gone one kilometer inside them. Pointing out that there are 622 employees and workers engaged from time to time and deployed at the coal mines, she said that there is no plan to regularize the coal mine workers.

At this, as Vibodh Gupta joined by another member Surinder Choudhary said that coal was available in abundance, the minister reacted saying that she stands by her statement that there has been no coal available in the mines as the JKML has already gone one km inside them. Later, on request of the members, Council chairman agreed to form a House Committee to look into the issue.

ends

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd