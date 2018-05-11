J&K launches fellowship named after Mufti Sayeed

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed (File photo) Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed (File photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir government has launched a fellowship named after former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. To commemorate the late PDP patron, the Mufti Sayeed Global Leaders Fellowship seeks to provide exposure to at least 20 outstanding students from Jammu and Kashmir and will provide them an opportunity to study at Oxford, Cambridge, Harvard, Yale, Princeton or Melbourne university for a period of one year.

According to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s education advisor Dr Amitabh Mattoo, the objective of the fellowship is “to provide global opportunities to the best and brightest minds from the state so that they can make a difference on issues relevant here.”

Depending on the courses opted for by the applicants, the universities will provide degrees, diplomas or certificates.

