J&K landslide: One dead, another person buried under debris as police launch rescue efforts

A landslide hit a road construction site in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, killing one person while another went missing, a police officer said.

The landslide occurred this evening near Seri-Seencha village during the construction of a link road, trapping a worker and a civilian passerby, the officer said. Rescuers immediately swung into action and recovered the body of Abdul Rashid Panch, a resident of Bagna village, who was working as a machine helper at the site, he said.

Farooq Ahmad, also a resident of Bagna, who was passing by was reportedly buried under the debris, and is still missing, the officer said, adding that efforts were on to trace him.

The construction work was suspended temporarily after the incident, he said, adding the link road, after completion, would connect over a dozen villages in the upper reaches of Ramban to the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

