Kashmir: Two terrorists arrested in Handwara after security forces bust Hizbul module

Security forces reportedly busted an active Hizbul Mujahideen module in north Kashmir after which the arrests were made.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 12, 2017 12:02 pm
Two terrorists were reportedly arrested in Handwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday during a joint team operation in the area by police and army. According to news agency ANI, the security forces busted an active Hizbul Mujahideen module in north Kashmir after which the arrests were made.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

