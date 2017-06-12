Kashmir: Two terrorists arrested in Handwara after security forces bust Hizbul module

According to news agency ANI, the joint team busted an active Hizbul Mujahideen module in north Kashmir. According to news agency ANI, the joint team busted an active Hizbul Mujahideen module in north Kashmir.

Two terrorists were reportedly arrested in Handwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday during a joint team operation in the area by police and army. According to news agency ANI, the security forces busted an active Hizbul Mujahideen module in north Kashmir after which the arrests were made.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

