J&K interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma visits Valley for third time, meets party leaders

Dineshwar Sharma, the Centre’s special envoy in Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday visited the border town of Kupwara and held closed-door meetings with several delegations and leaders of mainstream political parties, traders, members of civil society and former militants.

On his third visit to Kashmir, Sharma held meetings with Kupwara MLA Bashir Ahmad Dar and Karnah MLA Raja Manzoor Ahmad Khan.

“I told him (Sharma) that if nothing comes of the dialogues or meetings, then nobody will trust any sort of dialogue process,’’ Dar said. “I think he came with an open mind, and those who are meeting him also have many expectations.’’

Sharma met family members of Asif Iqbal Bhat, a driver who was killed, allegedly by Army personnel, in Thandipora village on December 18. The family sought action against the guilty.

