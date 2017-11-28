J&K integral part of India, challengers will have to take refuge in Pakistan, says BJP

Party spokesperson Virender Gupta also asked Farooq Abdullah not to make ‘anti-national and unrealistic statements’ (Photo for representation) Party spokesperson Virender Gupta also asked Farooq Abdullah not to make ‘anti-national and unrealistic statements’ (Photo for representation)

The BJP in J&K on Tuesday said the state was an integral part of India and those who do not accept it would have to take refuge in Pakistan.

Party spokesperson Virender Gupta made the remarks after National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Monday dared the Centre to hoist the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar before unfurling it in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Gupta also asked Abdullah not to make “anti-national and unrealistic statements”. “Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and those who challenge it will have to take refuge in Pakistan,” he said.

On Monday, Abdullah said, “They (Centre and BJP) are talking about raising the flag in PoK. I ask them first you go and raise the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. They cannot even do that here and they are talking about PoK.” He had also defended his earlier comment that PoK did not belong to India.

