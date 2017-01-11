J&K: Infiltration bid foiled, Army kills two terrorists in Poonch

Two terrorists were killed by the army as it foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir. “The army has yet again successfully foiled an infiltration attempt in Poonch sector by killing two terrorists on the LoC” an army spokesman said.

He said the troops present along the LoC detected movement of two terrorists along the Betar Nala in the wee hours yesterday and engaged them with heavy automatic fire. “While one terrorist was eliminated by afternoon of January 10 the second was eliminated today,” he said.

He said the bodies of the slain terrorists and their weapons lie on the LoC. “Pakistan has shown no restraint in its support to aiding and abetting infiltration across the LoC,” the spokesman said.

He said the latest infiltration attempt comes close on the heels of the terror attack at Battal in the Akhnoor sector, where three labourers were killed in the GREF camp on January 9.

He said the army was keeping a vigil and was prepared to thwart any nefarious designs of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.