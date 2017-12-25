J&K: Army guns down Pakistani sniper on Line of Control

The incident took place in Jhangar sector of Rajouri on the LoC, and followed the loss of four Indian soldiers, including an officer, to firing from Pakistani side in Keri sector on Saturday. The incident took place in Jhangar sector of Rajouri on the LoC, and followed the loss of four Indian soldiers, including an officer, to firing from Pakistani side in Keri sector on Saturday.

A day after four Indian soldiers died on the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistani firing, one Pakistani soldier was killed on Sunday morning in firing by Army along the LoC.

According to Army sources, the incident occurred at 11 am when a Pakistan army sniper was seen taking a position and was “neutralised” by soldiers from the Indian post.

The incident took place in Jhangar sector of Rajouri on the LoC, and followed the loss of four Indian soldiers, including an officer, to firing from Pakistani side in Keri sector on Saturday.

Northern Army Commander Lt General D Anbu and other officers on Sunday paid homage to the soldiers killed in Saturday’s firing.

Also, Pakistani troops on Sunday resorted to unprovoked firing on forward Indian positions in Shahpur area of Poonch district. According to sources, the ceasefire violation took place around noon and the Pakistani troops used small arms, automatics and mortars. The Indian troops retaliated and the exchange of fire was on till reports last came in the evening, sources said, adding that there was no loss of life or damage to property on the Indian side.

The ceasefire on the LoC between India and Pakistan has been violated extensively in the past 18 months. This followed Pakistani attempts to push in militants through infiltration from across the LoC. The Indian side also went into proactive mode following the Surgical Strikes last September to avenge the killing of 19 soldiers in a terror strike at an Uri camp.

There have been nearly 300 incidents of ceasefire violations along the border so far this year, a sharp rise from 228 such incidents last year. The escalation along the border had led to suspension of cross-LoC travel and trade on the Poonch-Rawalakot road through Chakan Da Bagh for nearly four months this year.

Besides death of more than a dozen people, the tension has led to migration of a large number of people from villages near LoC in Nowshera sector.

The loss of lives on the LoC comes when the mother and wife of retired Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav are travelling to Pakistan on Monday to meet him after Pakistan foreign office granted them permission. Jadhav has been in Pakistan’s custody since March 2016 when Pakistan army claims to have arrested him from Balochistan. India, however, maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after he took premature retirement from the Navy.

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April, following which India moved the International Court of Justice in May. The International Court of Justice halted his execution on India’s appeal pending the final verdict by it.— WITH ENS, Jammu

