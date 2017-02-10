J&K: In a first, state govt employee among two arrested for not standing during national anthem

Following Supreme Court direction during November last, national anthem is played before the start and at the end of every movie and all the persons have to stand up as a mark of respect. Representational image (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Following Supreme Court direction during November last, national anthem is played before the start and at the end of every movie and all the persons have to stand up as a mark of respect. Representational image (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

In a first such case in Jammu and Kashmir, a state government employee was among two people from Kashmir arrested by police for not standing during national anthem at a cinema hall here. Identified as Javed Ahmed of Anantnag and Mudassar Ahmed of Handwara, police said the former was working as a consultant in IMPA and the latter in Jammu and Kashmir Bank. The incident took place during late night movie show at the cinema hall here on Thursday.

The police was tipped off about the incident by a senior official in the state government who himself had been watching the movie. The police have booked them under Section 2/3 of Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

Following Supreme Court direction during November last, national anthem is played before the start and at the end of every movie and all the persons have to stand up as a mark of respect. However, differently abled persons are exempted from it.

