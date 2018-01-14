J&K: IED defused on national highway

Security personnel on Srinagar-Baramulla highway. Shuaib Masoodi Security personnel on Srinagar-Baramulla highway. Shuaib Masoodi

Police and the Army detected an improvised electronic device (IED) on the Srinagar-Baramulla national highway near HMT on Saturday. The IED was defused by a bomb disposal squad. After the IED was detected by the Road Opening Party, traffic was stopped on the highway and the IED defused. Officials said that timely detection averted a major tragedy.

In the evening, the Army opened fire on a vehicle near Shalteng. Two persons were injured. Officials said both were stable, adding that the vehicle did not stop at the checking point when it was asked to stop by Armymen. They had information about militant movement on the national highway, the officials said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App