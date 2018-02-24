J&K House panel seeks effective implementation of polythene ban 

A House panel of J&K Assembly has urged the government to effectively implement a ban on polythene bags in the state. (Representational image) A House panel of J&K Assembly has urged the government to effectively implement a ban on polythene bags in the state. (Representational image)

A House panel of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has urged the government to effectively implement a ban on polythene bags in the state. The committee on environment, headed by CPI(M) MLA M Y Tarigami, met in Jammu on Friday said the government should strictly impose the complete ban on polythene bags. It also expressed concern over the slow pace of construction work on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway from Ramban to Banihal.

“Due to slow pace of work along the Ramban-Banihal stretch, the locals face a number of problems, especially during rainy season,” it said and directed the construction company to expedite work on four-laning of the stretch particularly from Maitra to Ramban.

The panel also expressed concern over non-compliance with its directions during the inspection of Chenani-Nashri tunnel to check increasing pollution in the country’s longest road tunnel.

After examining the tunnel in November last year, the committee had observed that there was a need to evolve an effective mechanism to monitor and minimize the pollution. It said there was a need to seek an expert opinion on environment assessment so that a proper mechanism is followed to safeguard human health.

The committee also directed the authorities to submit a report on the action taken over its suggestions and directions and submit the same to the assembly secretariat.

