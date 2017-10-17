J&K: House of slain ex-sarpanch set on fire in Shopian, family rescued by Police

Slain sarpanch’s house set on fire at Chack Harmona village in Shopian. (Express Photo) Slain sarpanch’s house set on fire at Chack Harmona village in Shopian. (Express Photo)

A day after militants gunned down former sarpanch Mohammad Ramzan Sheikh at Chack Harmona village in Shopian, his house was set on fire on Tuesday. His family, however, was rescued by the police.

The deceased sarpanch is reported to be belonging to People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the ruling party in Jammu and Kashmir in an alliance with BJP. According local sources after the burial of the slain Militant, a group of people reached Chak Harmona and set fire on the house of slain PDP worker. The PDP has condemned sarpanch’s killing.

The police and the Army had cordoned the area to trace the other militants involved in the killing. As per the statement of Director General of Police S P Vaid, three militants attacked former sarpanch Ramzan Sheikh in Shopian. Sheikh reportedly died on the spot.

