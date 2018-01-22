J&K: Homes in ashes, villagers wait until it’s safe to go back and rebuild

Damaged huts at Jora Farm in Jammu. (Express Photo: Arun Sharma) Damaged huts at Jora Farm in Jammu. (Express Photo: Arun Sharma)

Lal Din and his family camp at a ditch-cum-bund outside Jora Farm village, some cattle with them. At the village, their kuccha hut has been razed to the ground by Pakistani mortar shells, their tractor trolley and household articles reduced to ashes. Last year, they had lost a dozen buffaloes to shelling.

The village, now deserted, has a population of 242 Muslim Gujjar families. Smoke continues to billow out of many huts, the stench of burnt explosives filling the air and carcasses of cattle lying here and there.

The area came under small-arms firing by Pakistani Rangers Wednesday evening, followed by mortar shelling Friday. While police evacuated a number of them in bulletproof bunkers the same night, others fled on their own.

The village is less than 500 m from the international border and azaan from a mosque on the Pakistan side is audible. “We often rush to prayers here after hearing the azaan across the border,’’ says Haji Saddar Din.

Every year since 2014, these villagers have come under mortar attack from Pakistani Rangers. Over four years ago, Shah Din, 75, lost his son and a grandson when they were dining.

Those camping on open spaces along the road to Chakroi are waiting for the situation to de-escalate so they can return and rebuild. “What is the option?’’ says Maskeen Ali who is camping with his family near the government school at Chakroi. “Every year after shelling, government promises us land at safer places, then forgets about it.”

In 2002, then AICC president Sonia Gandhi had promised 5 marla land at safer places to every family living along the border in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP made the same promise in 2014. People living along the LoC in Palanwala did get 5-marla plots but not those living near the international border.

Though the situation had been tense since the killing of a BSF head constable first on January 3 and then another on January 17, no one had advised people to move, they allege.

Those killed in R S Pura Sector could not be cremated at their villages, in view of continued mortar shelling by Pakistani Rangers.

With firing having ceased since Saturday evening, some villagers went home, only to find they have to arrange for disposal of the carcasses of animals still lying in many houses. By evening, they are preparing to leave again for camps or relatives’ homes.

