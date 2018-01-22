J&K: Grenade lobbed at CRPF personnel in Pulawama, passerby injured

(Photo: Google Maps) (Photo: Google Maps)

A civilian was injured after militants hurled grenade at security forces in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, reported PTI. The militants lobbed a grenade towards the CRPF personnel at Pampore town, 14 km from here, a police official said. He said the grenade exploded on the roadside, resulting in injuries to one civilian. After the incident, security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to track down the militants, the official said adding no arrests have been made so far.

(With inputs from PTI; More details awaited)

