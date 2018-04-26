J&K grenade attack LIVE Updates: Two policemen, one civilian injured in Kulgam

Follow Us:
Thursday, April 26, 2018
J&K grenade attack LIVE Updates: A day after a local BJP leader Ghulam Nabi Patel was shot by unidentified gunmen in Pulwama, there was grenade attack in Kulgam on Thursday in which two policemen and one civilian was injured.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 26, 2018 9:24:27 pm
kashmir grenade attack, kulgam grenade attack, kashmir grenade attack LIVE, J&K grenade attack LIVE Updates: Earlier in the day, a Shopian resident was killed after militants opened fire on security forces at a check point in Anantnag district. (Express photo by Shoiab Masoodi)

A day after a local BJP leader Ghulam Nabi Patel was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pulwama, another grenade attack took place in Kulgam on Thursday in which two policemen and one civilian were injured. Earlier in the day, a Shopian resident was killed after militants opened fire on security forces at a check point in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported.

The police and CRPF had established a checkpoint at Lazibal in Anantnag on a tip-off about the movement of militants through the area. However, when the security forces signalled a car to stop for checking, the militants on board opened fire, hitting a civilian.

Moreover, in the morning, Pakistani Army violated ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir with mortar shells and gunfire. “Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 8.30 am in Sunderbani sector along LoC,” an Army officer said.

J&K grenade attack LIVE Updates:

Live Blog

Highlights

21:24 (IST) 26 Apr 2018
Pakistan violates ceasefire again, resorts to mortar shelling

The Pakistani Army on Thursday violated ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir with mortar shells and gunfire. "Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 8.30 am on Thursday in Sunderbani sector along LoC," PTI quoted an Army officer as saying.

21:11 (IST) 26 Apr 2018
Grenade hurled at Kulgam police station

Welcome to our live blog. Two police personnel and one civilian has been injured after terrorists hurled grenade at Kulgam police station. In the morning, a Shopian resident was killed in firing by militants on a check point in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

