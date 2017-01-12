J&K govt warns employees of action if failed to attend Republic Day

Jammu and Kashmir government today warned the employees and officers of government and Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) of disciplinary action against those who fail to attend the Republic Day function in Jammu. (File Photo) Jammu and Kashmir government today warned the employees and officers of government and Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) of disciplinary action against those who fail to attend the Republic Day function in Jammu. (File Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir government today warned the employees and officers of government and Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) of disciplinary action against those who fail to attend the Republic Day function in Jammu, the winter capital city of the state.

“Now, it is impressed upon all the officers and officials of the state government and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) stationed at Jammu to attend the Republic Day function 2017, at MA Stadium, Jammu, as part of their official duty,” Additional Secretary to J-K Government Subash Chibber said in a circular here.

“The failure to attend the function will be construed as dereliction of the duty and disobedience of the government instructions. The disciplinary action as admissible under rules shall be initiated against those who fail to attend the function,” he said.

The main function of the Republic Day is being held at Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu, where Governor N N Vohra will take the salute.

During the Republic Day Celebration 2016, all the officers and officials of the state government and PSUs stationed at Jammu were directed to attend the function as a part of their official duty, he said.

Besides, all heads of the departments and chief executives of the PSUs were directed to ensure their own participation and also of the employees subordinate to them in the function, he said.

However, despite clear instructions of the general administration department, many of the officials and officers of the state government and PSUs, had not attended the function, which had been viewed seriously by the government and the concerned were warned to remain cautious on this account in the future, he said.