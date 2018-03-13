J&K govt set to change session in its schools, holidays to be reduced by 50%

Students appearing class XII in examination in kashmir. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Students appearing class XII in examination in kashmir. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The J&K government is set to change academic session in its schools. Starting next year, the session, which earlier began in November, will begin from March.

Education minister Mohammad Altaf Bukhari told The Indian Express that the session will be shifted “taking into account the loss of school days and the fact that students in Kashmir have to wait five months after their final exams to take professional exams”.

The Department of Education will also release an educational calendar, currently in the making, reducing the number of holidays for schools and colleges across the state. “We will reduce the number of holidays by at least 50 per cent,” Bukhari said. He said the Chief Minister was expected to oversee an education review on Monday but the meeting was postponed. “The move will be announced in three or four days,” he said.

