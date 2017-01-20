J&K govt rules out note ban impact on Valley unrest

The Jammu and Kashmir government, in which the BJP is a partner, has denied that demonetisation had any effect on the recent unrest in the Valley.

In a written reply to an unstarred question by Sat Paul Sharma, state BJP president and Jammu West MLA, the government also denied that fake currency had been used for generating violence. “No such reports have been received so far,’’ said a written reply from Home Department on questions about the effects of demonetisation on unrest in the Valley and and whether fake currency was used to fuel violence.

Home department officials said the reply was based on inputs from security agencies. Asked whether it meant that stone pelting in the Valley had stopped on its own and demonetisation had nothing to do with it, an official said“its connotation is like that only’’. A week after demonetisation was announced, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar had said there had been no stone pelting since the announcement.