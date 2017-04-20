J&K govt removes Pulwama college principal

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday removed the principal of a college in Pulwama, days after policemen had allegedly barged into the campus and fired pellets on protesting students. “Pending inquiry into the incident… principal of the college is attached to director colleges with immediate effect,” a government order said. “Divisional commissioner, Kashmir, shall conduct the inquiry and submit its report to the department.’’

The government has not cited reasons for the action against the principal. The action has been apparently taken against Abdul Hameed for posting the video of the police action on Facebook. The video showed police firing indiscriminately on the college campus.

In the video, the principal is heard telling the policemen to kill him but not harm the students.

