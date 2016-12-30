J&K govt released Masarat Alam Bhat to appease separatists: NPP

Masarat Alam Bhat. (File Photo) Masarat Alam Bhat. (File Photo)

Expressing concern following the release of separatist leader Masarat Alam Bhat, the National Panthers Party (NPP) has trained its guns on the ruling BJP-PDP Government in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the state government has taken this step in line with its appeasement policy towards the separatists. Bhat, who has been in preventive custody under the Public Safety Act (PSA) since April 2015, was on Thursday released from Kathua Jail following the orders from the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“It’s worrisome that a dreaded terrorist like Masarat Alam, who had been booked under PSA, has been released by the government despite his involvement in several other offences,” NPP leader Harshdev Singh told ANI.

“Bhat was accused of sedition charges of having wage war against the state and numerous criminal complaints against him in various police stations. Despite that the government has released him only under its political compulsions and to favour the separatists in Kashmir,” he added.

The NPP leader further alleged that the move to release Bhat was only done in line with the appeasement policy followed by the PDP-BJP government.

‘We believe that Bhat’s release could be disastrous, as he is an out and out Pakistani agent, and the government was within its rights to book him under various other offences, but chose to release him in order to continue with its appeasement policy towards the separatists,” the NPP leader said.

Bhat, a senior Hurriyat Conference leader, was booked under the PSA several times since April 2015 and the latest order was issued by the district magistrate of Baramulla.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court order, Bhat was accused of making the ongoing agitation “successful” while in the custody of the state authorities.

A case was registered against Bhat at the Baramulla Police Station on August 30, two days before the detention order against him was passed by the deputy commissioner.