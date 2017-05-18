J&K govt orders probe into commotion that forced CM Mehbooba Mufti to leave event

Latest News
Mufti had to leave 20 minutes after the function began, as she faced hostile women, some of whom flung chairs and raised azadi slogans.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the circumstances that led “to commotion and unruly situation’’ which forced Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to leave an event in Srinagar a day earlier. Azadi slogans had compelled Mufti to walk out of the event at Srinagar’s Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre.

Shailendra Kumar, Secretary, Industry and Commerce, J&K, will conduct the probe. He will also look into the “infrastructure” during the function, organised by the state rural livelihood mission.

“The inquiry shall…include fixing of responsibility on the officers/officials of various departments/organisations charged with the smooth conduct of the function, but having failed to discharge their duties assigned functions scrupulously,’’ said a government order. It asked Kumar to complete the inquiry and submit his report along with recommendations in 15 days.

Mufti had to leave 20 minutes after the function began, as she faced hostile women, some of whom flung chairs and raised azadi slogans. Trouble began when women from south Kashmir objected to Mufti’s presence, accusing officials of deceiving them in the name of training. As they raised slogans, police bundled them into vehicles and sent them back to their villages.

