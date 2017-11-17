Manipur IED explosion: Kin of fallen soldier rues none from J&K govt visited them

Tinny Ram, father of rifleman Sohan Lal Bhagat, at the funeral on Wednesday. Family members said he has not spoken to anyone since he heard of his son’s death. (AP File Photo) Tinny Ram, father of rifleman Sohan Lal Bhagat, at the funeral on Wednesday. Family members said he has not spoken to anyone since he heard of his son’s death. (AP File Photo)

Rifleman Sohan Lal Bhagat, 25, who was among the two Assam Rifles personnel killed in an IED explosion at Manipur’s Mahamani village on Monday, did well for himself in the past few years, according to his family members.

Having been recruited in 18 Assam Rifles in 2007, Bhagat was selected to be a National Security Guard (NSG) commando and made his maiden appearance with other NSG commandos at the Republic Day parade in Delhi this year. He was subsequently deployed in the security of the Assam Chief Minister and was up for promotion after an ongoing training in Manipur’s Chandel district that was to end on November 25.

But God had something else in store for him, said Bhagat’s elder brother Girdhari Lal, adding that his remorse is that the Jammu and Kashmir government did not pay his brother the respect he deserved on his last journey.

“No one from the state government or administration has visited the family. We do not want anything, but a representative should have visited the family in this hour of grief,’’ he said. Girdhari said NC legislator Devender Rana visited them, while BJP MP Jugal Kishore was present at the funeral on Wednesday.

Bhagat is survived by wife Shashi, who is a constable, one-year-old daughter Aruhi and parents Tinny Ram and Shanko Devi. He was the fourth of Tinny Ram’s five children. Tinny Ram, who retired as a gang coolie in the PWD over two decades ago, has not spoken to anyone since he heard of Bhagat’s death, said Girdhari.

