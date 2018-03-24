J&K govt announces separate ADCs for three Rajouri subdivisions

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday announced separate Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) for each of Nowshera, Sunderbani and Kalakote subdivisions of Rajouri district. The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday announced separate Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) for each of Nowshera, Sunderbani and Kalakote subdivisions of Rajouri district.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday announced separate Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) for each of Nowshera, Sunderbani and Kalakote subdivisions of Rajouri district. The move comes in the wake of a prolonged agitation in the three subdivisions demanding district status and separate ADC.

In separate orders issued by the General Administration Department, the government upgraded the post of Sub Divisional Magistrate to ADC in all the three subdivisions. The incumbent SDM will hold charge of the post of ADC till a regular arrangement is made, it said, adding that ADC, Kotranka, who was earlier asked to sit at Kalakote too for a week on rotation basis, will now sit only at Kotranka.

The state government had earlier this month appointed one ADC for Kotranka and Kalakote sub divisions and another for Nowshera and Sunderbani subdivisions. The ADCs were to work on rotation basis for a week in both sub divisions under their jurisdiction. However, while the decision led to reopening of shops and other business establishments in Sunderbani after 10 days, people continued their agitation in Nowshera and Kalakote subdivisions.

In Nowshera, business establishments, state government offices and banks have been closed for the past 35 days. In Kalakote, on the other hand, shops and other business establishments have been closed for the past 25 days.

The government’s decision came a day after Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Rakesh Gupta served a 72-hour ultimatum to government to take a decision in the matter and various Sikh organisations extended their support to the agitators in Nowshera and Kalakote.

Following the government move, the joint action committee spearheading the agitation in Kalakote has decided to call off their bandh. “We will take out a victory rally on Saturday and thereafter reopen all shops and business establishements,’’ said Randhir Singh, president of Kalakote Joint Action Committee.

On the other hand, Nowshera Beopar Mandal president Subash Kapoor said their demand was for district status and the government, by giving them an ADC after 35 days of agitation, has made a mockery of them. “We will take a decision on Saturday after consulting the general public,’’ he said.

