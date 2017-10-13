J&K govt allows two days leave to enable Durbar move employees hailing from Jammu

As the Deepawali is falling on October 19, the applicants will be allowed casual leave for October 18 and 20, sources said, adding that the next two days being Saturday and Sunday happen to be holiday for Durbar Move departments observing five day a week. (Photo: Pixabay) As the Deepawali is falling on October 19, the applicants will be allowed casual leave for October 18 and 20, sources said, adding that the next two days being Saturday and Sunday happen to be holiday for Durbar Move departments observing five day a week. (Photo: Pixabay)

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday decided to allow two days casual leave to enable Durbar move employees hailing from Jammu region celebrate Deepawali along with their families at home. An order to this effect was issued by General Administration Department which asked all the administrative secretaries “to sanction two days casual leave in favour of the Jammu based employees who desire to celebrate Deepawali with their families at Jammu & Kashmir.”

As the Deepawali is falling on October 19, the applicants will be allowed casual leave for October 18 and 20, sources said, adding that the next two days being Saturday and Sunday happen to be holiday for Durbar Move departments observing five day a week.

Significantly, a formal government order for granting two day casual leave to employees to enable them join their families at Jammu on Deepawali has come for the first time especially when government has already ordered closure of civil secretariat and other durbar move offices at Srinagar on October 27 and 28 and their reopening in state’s winter capital city of Jammu on November 6. Earlier, the Jammu based employees used to be allowed to go home if Deepwali happened to fall a day or two ahead of the closure of Durbar move offices in Srinagar, they added.

