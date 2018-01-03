J&K Governor NN Vohra calls for learning from 2016 events

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra on Tuesday called for learning from the events of 2016 and focus on issues related to the neglected and marginalised groups, adding that containing terrorism in the Valley requires tough and targeted actions by security forces.

“With hopes engendered in 2017, the government sees 2018 as a year of opportunities and a period for fully exploiting all possible openings and opportunities,’’ he said in his 30-minute joint address to both the houses of the State Legislature. He said sensitivity was already discernible in recent policy initiatives, adding that appropriate policies will hopefully put the state on the path of sustained peace and development overtime.

He said the two enduring images of 2016 related to stonepelting mobs and victims of pellet injuries.

