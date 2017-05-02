J&K Governor N.N. Vohra meets Rajnath Singh, discusses Kashmir situation

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra met Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the worsening security and law and order situation in the state. According to officials, the Home Minister and the Governor also discussed Monday’s terror attack in Kashmir’s Kulgam district that killed seven people and the killing of two Indian soldiers and mutilation of their bodies by Pakistan Army personnel near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch.

Vohra is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him of the situation in the state, especially against the backdrop of Monday’s violence.

The spike in stone-pelting incidents by students which has caused law and order problems in the valley was also discussed, the officials said.

They said the issues like infiltration from across the border with Pakistan and steps to control the situation also figured during the meeting.

The meeting comes after the Home Minister chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to review the situation in the state.

Monday’s meeting was attended by Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain, RAW chief Anil Dhasmana and Central Reserve Police Force chief Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now