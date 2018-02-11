JK governor N N Vohra meets Rajnath Singh

Vohra and Singh also discussed the ongoing peace initiative undertaken by Centre’s representative Dineshwar Sharma and his meeting with a cross section of people (File) Vohra and Singh also discussed the ongoing peace initiative undertaken by Centre’s representative Dineshwar Sharma and his meeting with a cross section of people (File)

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra on Sunday met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and briefed him about the prevailing situation in the troubled state, an official said.

The nearly half-an-hour meeting took place amidst the fierce fighting between militants and security forces at a military station near Jammu in which six people were killed and 11 others were injured.

The governor apprised the home minister of the security situation in the state, particularly in border areas, which have been witnessing massive ceasefire violation by Pakistan and infiltration from across the border, a home ministry official said.

The militant attack on an army installation in Jammu figured in the meeting, the official said.

Vohra and Singh also discussed the ongoing peace initiative undertaken by Centre’s representative Dineshwar Sharma and his meeting with a cross section of people, he said.

Yesterday, in a pre-dawn attack, terrorist struck the sprawling camp of the 36 Brigade of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) at Sunjuwan.

Five Army men, including two junior commissioned officers (JCOs), and the father of a soldier have been killed in the attack, an Army spokesperson said. Three suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists have also been eliminated, the spokesperson said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App