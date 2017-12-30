JK governor N N Vohra advises time-bound fire safety audit 

Jammu and Kashmir governor N N Vohra (Express Photo) Jammu and Kashmir governor N N Vohra (Express Photo)

In the wake of a massive fire in Mumbai which left 14 people dead, Jammu and Kashmir governor N N Vohra on Saturday advised that a fire safety audit be conducted and all premises having the risk of catching fire or collapsing sealed, an official spokesman said on Saturday.

“Consequent to yesterday’s fire in Mumbai, Governor asked Chief Secretary B B Vyas to issue immediate instructions to all deputy commissioners in the state to have an immediate fire safety audit conducted, particularly in regard to hospitals, shopping centres and malls and seal all premises which have the risk of catching fire or falling down,” the spokesman said.

Fourteen people died and many were injured when a fire engulfed an upscale rooftop restaurant in central Mumbai late Thursday night.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App