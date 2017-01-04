J&K Governor greets people on Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary

J&K Governor NN Vohra (File/Express Photo) J&K Governor NN Vohra (File/Express Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra has greeted the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. In a message, the Governor observed that Guru Gobind Singh ji was a warrior and a philosopher-poet who strived for establishing a society based on equality, brotherhood and respect for women. He said that the values underlying the teachings of the great Guru should guide our endeavours to establish a just social order.

The Governor expressed hope that this auspicious occasion would usher the state towards peace, progress and prosperity, strengthen the bonds of communal harmony and brotherhood and re-invigorate the secular traditions which have been the hallmark of the glorious heritage of Jammu and Kashmir for the centuries past. The Governor prayed for the well-being of the people of the state.