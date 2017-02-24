J&K governor expresses concern over militant attack in Shopian

Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra. (File/Express Photo) Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra. (File/Express Photo)

THE Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra on Friday expressed serious concern about the militant attack on Army personnel which resulted in three soldiers being martyred and several others, including two senior officers, being seriously injured in a night time ambush.

Speaking to Lt Gen Devraj Anbu, Northern Army Commander, to convey his grief over those killed, he wished speedy recovery to the injured personnel.

Observing that the Army and other Security Forces were carrying out their duties in an extremely difficult environment, the Governor voiced anxiety about the continuing attacks on the uniformed forces, some of which also result in the loss of innocent civilians lives, as happened in the Shopian ambush attack.