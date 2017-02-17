J&K Governor expresses concern over inaction on reports by State Vigilance Commission

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra in a meeting with state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu on Tuesday. (Source: PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra in a meeting with state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu on Tuesday. (Source: PTI)

THE Jammu Kashmir Governor N N Vohra on Friday expressed concern over the failure of his government in taking timely action on reports furnished by State Vigilance Commission over the past several years. “Noting with regret that for the past several years, there has been continuing failure in timely action being taken on reports furnished by SVC”, he in a letter to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has also observed that “no action has so far been taken” on its recommendations regarding amendments into the provisions of State Vigilance Act, 2011, an official release here said.

“Governor has suggested an urgent review meeting at the Chief Minister’s level and directions being issued to all ministers and administrative secretaries to ensure that all reports/recommendations of SVC are dealt with without any delay whatsoever,” it said. He has noted that SVC was established with the essential objective of promoting honest functioning of the administrative apparatus and it is of vital importance to ensure transparency and accountability in the functioning of the governmental machinery and to promptly bring to book all those who indulge in dishonest practices, it pointed out, adding that “there can be no acceptable basis for the SVC’s functioning and its reports not being given full and timely attention”.

Significantly, the Governor’s letter has come less than a fortnight after SVC Kuldeep Khoda had called on the Governor twice after latter sought from him details about the significant recommendations made by him and the government action thereon.

The CVC, according to sources, had informed the Governor that state government was yet to implement a number of its recommendations including fixation of reserve price of forest produce before putting it to open auction, enacting anew J&K Police Act in view of the directions of the Supreme Court, identification of sensitive points along the national highways and installation of CCTV cameras there for checking vehicular traffic, removal of encroachments from forest land, earmarking at least one police at Jammu and in Srinagar to deal with cases of power theft, online uploading of the photographs/video of all works so executed along with their full details, digitization of all revenue records, linking of ration cards to Aadhaar numbers of the consumers, making available all public utility services online, besides ensuring strict adherence to public services guarantee act by the revenue department in matters of attestation of mutations, issuance of permanent resident certificates and reserved category certificates, income and property certificates, preparation of relief cases etc.

The government, however, had initiated action in respect of its recommendations like making payments by way of direct transfer of money to the bank accounts of beneficiaries instead of cheques, using GPS to track movement of kerosene oil tankers in Jammu, issuance of gun licences online, uploading of tender documents on websites of departments concerned.