J&K: Governor, CM, greet people on Nauroz

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today greeted the people on the occasion of Nauroz. Vohra said the festival has important cultural and religious significance and appealed to everyone to join hands in planting trees for saving the rapidly deteriorating environment.

He hoped that the auspicious day would be the harbinger of peace, progress and prosperity in the state. In her message on the occasion, the Chief Minister hoped the festival becomes harbinger of peace, progress and prosperity for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba appealed people to join hands on this occasion in planting more trees for preserving the environment. Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh hoped the day will herald a new era of peace and progress in the state.

