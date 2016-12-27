J&K government want to ensure quality civic amenities for people: Deputy CM Nirmal Singh

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh. (PTI Photo) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh. (PTI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh today said the government has embarked on a comprehensive plan to ensure that people get quality civic amenities at par with other developed states. At a review meeting of the municipal committees of Kathua district, he directed the officers to ensure that people of the area get quality services vis-à-vis civic amenities and they should not face any inconvenience.

He asked them to work in a synergized manner to ensure that the bottlenecks, if any, are removed and effective deliverance is ensured.

Singh impressed upon the officers to make judicious use of funds for the implementation of various schemes launched by the government so that the benefits of such schemes percolate down to the needy.

He also called upon the officers of these committees to take concrete steps to make the functioning of these bodies more vibrant and result-oriented so that they become self-sustained. He asked them to explore possibilities to develop income generating assets for the smooth functioning of various Municipal Committees and make them financially independent.