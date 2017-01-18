J&K government looks at providing security to Dangal actor Zaira Wasim

Mehbooba with Zaira Wasim in Jammu on Saturday. PTI Mehbooba with Zaira Wasim in Jammu on Saturday. PTI

The Jammu and Kashmir government is considering providing security to Zaira Wasim, the Kashmiri teen actor in the movie Dangal, who had posted an apology on Facebook after being trolled over her meeting with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. “Our government provides security to all those having threat perception. In this case also, the government is seriously looking into the matter and it will do whatever is possible,’’ said Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh.

Zaira should have been appreciated for her work in the film and at the same time securing “very good marks” on the academic front, Singh added. The minister said that the CM had wanted to meet Zaira to encourage her. It was unfortunate that the actor was facing threats, he said, adding that it reflected the mindset of some people who do not believe in democracy.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Saifuddin Soz also said it was unfortunate that Zaira had been “put on the defensive by die-hard elements”. “She has been made to apologise for a wrong she has not committed. One and all in Kashmir should know that Kashmiri boys and girls should be free to show their talent,’’ he said, adding that Zaira had not done anything wrong by meeting Mehbooba and other dignitaries or giving interviews on radio and television.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu also came out in defence of Zaira. Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Delhi, he said “pseudo-liberals” who are “always violent on nationalist issues” were silent on this issue. “Liberals, they react to different situations, adopt different standards. What is the wrong committed by this young talented artist from J&K?” he said.