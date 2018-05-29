J&K government asks Army, revenue authorities to inspect demarcation of land

According to official figures, over 21,400 hectares of land are under unauthorised occupation of the Army and other security forces in the state. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin/File) According to official figures, over 21,400 hectares of land are under unauthorised occupation of the Army and other security forces in the state. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin/File)

The Jammu and Kashmir government has asked the revenue and the Army authorities to carry out a joint inspection for demarcation of land under Army occupation in Poonch district. The District Development Commissioner, Poonch, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, took a decision in this regard at a meeting convened to settle defence land issues in the district, a government statement said Tuesday.

It said that the meeting was convened in view of grievances raised by various quarters regarding non-payment or delayed payment of rent and arrears for proprietary land acquired by the defence estates for the establishment of army camps in the district besides the compensation on account of land acquired by General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) to be expedited.

The Development Commissioner has ordered a joint inspection by the revenue and the Army authorities for demarcation of land under ‘Bobby Camp’ to iron out years-old dispute between land owners and Defence Estates Department, the statement said.

According to official figures, over 21,400 hectares of land are under unauthorised occupation of the Army and other security forces in the state.

While over 18,846 hectares are under authorised occupation of the forces in Kashmir division, including Ladakh, over 2,555 hectares of land are under unauthorised occupation of the Army in Jammu division.

