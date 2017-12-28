J&K gag order for its staff draws flak from officers, politicians

Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File photo) Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File photo)

The J&K government’s gag order barring its employees and officers from posting anything against the government on social media has evoked criticism not only from separatist and mainstream leaders but also from government officials and people.

Some employees said they will challenge the order. “The employee fraternity under the banner of EJAC (Employees’ Joint Action Committee) will fight this order tooth and nail,” Rafiq Rather, a senior leader of the committee, wrote on Facebook.

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq described the order as a punishment to state employees. “Ordering gags and threatening punishment to state employees for expressing their opinion on social media completely exposes the aversion to truth or its disclosure by the occupational regime and its unscrupulous local agents! The charade of “normalcy” in #Kashmir will continue to be maintained by silencing people through bullets, jails, gags and bans!!” he tweeted.

National Conference spokesman Junaid Azeem Mattu termed the order funny. “For a Govt where a JK Bank Manager handles the @jkpdp Twitter account and that of @MehboobaMufti — the social media diktat to employees would be funny if it weren’t tragic,” Mattu tweeted.

Independent legislator Engineer Rashid said the order was an attack on the fundamental right of speech and expression. “Making government employees accountable is always a welcome move but nobody can deny the fact that government employees are also part of society and sons of the soil,” Rashid said in a press release.

CPI(M) general secretary and Kulgam legislator Yousuf Tarigami asked the government to scrap the order.

Government officers also expressed their views on social media. “Aazki peth kar ba code zubani manz update. Dapan Facebook chalawnus peth karun sarkaer mulaziman tal-paet shalak (From today I would use coded language. Heard government will thrash people for using Facebook),” IAS officer Shah Faesal wrote on Facebook.

However, in another post, he said: “But jokes apart, the government employees must observe a certain code of conduct while using social media. I mean good behavior, nothing more. I have seen some teachers hurling invectives, doctors abusing freely, officers getting into unsavoury arguments and engineers sharing indecent content much to everyone’s embarrassment. That is not acceptable. Even criticism has to be worded politely.”

Syed Shah Nawaz Bukhari, secretary to R&B Minister, said he would continue to post whatever is on his mind. “I will keep on posting whatever is on my mind. Politics lies in the eyes of beholder. No politics intended in this post,” he wrote on Facebook.

