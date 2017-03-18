J&K: Four officials arrested for misappropriation of funds 

Four officials including a former Block Medical Officer were arrested for allegedly misappropriating government money meant for salaries and implementation of schemes in Budgam and Baramulla districts, the State Vigilance Organisation (SVO) said on Saturday. Former BMO Beerwah Fayaz Ahmad Banday, cashier Mushtaq Ahmad Parray and Pharmacist of Block Medical Office Beerwah Zahoor Ahmad Banday were arrested on Friday for allegedly misappropriating government money to the tune of Rs 1.54 crore meant for salary of employees and for implementation of different schemes during 2008 and 2011, a spokesman said.

He said a case stands registered in this connection since 2014 and further investigation is in progress. In another case, the spokesman said the SVO arrested the the then warden Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidiyalaya (KGBV) Boniyar in Uri area of Baramulla district following allegations that during the financial year 2013-14 the government funds under SSA scheme have been misappropriated to the tune of Rs 25 lakhs.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now