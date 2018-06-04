J&K: Four policemen, 12 civilians injured in grenade explosion in Shopian

Four policemen and twelve civilians were injured on Monday when a grenade exploded on a road in Batpora in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. Police sources said unidentified persons lobbed a grenade at a police vehicle but missed their target. The grenade exploded on the road resulting in injuries to twelve civilians including a child and a woman. The injured have been rushed to a hospital.

The Valley has seen a sudden spurt in grenade attacks in past one week. On Saturday, three grenades were hurled in Srinagar while two in Tral and Anantnag in South Kashmir. A grenade was also lobbed in Tral on Sunday.

