J&K: Four civilians injured during Pulwama protest

Four civilians were injured on Tuesday when soldiers allegedly fired on people protesting against a cordon and search operation at Samboora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“There was cordon and search operation going on, which was conducted by 50 RR (Rashtriya Rifles),” Deputy Inspector General of Police S P Pani told The Indian Express.

“There was stone-pelting on the forces. Four people received bullet injuries — all below the waist. Nobody was hit in vital organs. They are all stable.” Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said that “details are being ascertained”.