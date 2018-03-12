J&K: Four booked on sedition charges for raising pro-Pakistan slogans

On Friday, two more youths – Gurmeet Singh and Avtar Singh – allegedly raised similar slogans when they came face-to-face with some police vehicles. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) On Friday, two more youths – Gurmeet Singh and Avtar Singh – allegedly raised similar slogans when they came face-to-face with some police vehicles. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The Jammu and Kashmir police has booked four youths on charges of sedition for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans during demonstrations against the state government’s decision to appoint common Additional Deputy Commissioner for Nowshera and Sunderbani sub-divisions and another for Kotranaka and Kalakote sub-divisions.

The first FIR was filed against Arun Gupta and Ashi Gupta, who were a part of a group demonstrating in Nowshera’s main market Thursday night. The agitation was sparked after Health and Medical Education Minister Bali Bhagat on Thursday announced both the ADCs would function at the two sub-divisions under their jurisdiction on rotation for a month. Arun and Ashi allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans and said they would not agree on anything less than a district status for Nowshera.

On Friday, two more youths – Gurmeet Singh and Avtar Singh – allegedly raised similar slogans when they came face-to-face with some police vehicles.

Nowshera Additional Superin-tendent of Police, Master Popsy, said all the four accused were absconding and the police were looking for them. The is on an indefinite strike since February 16 over the demand of district status.

