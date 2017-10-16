J&K: Former sarpanch killed by terrorists in Shopian

A former sarpanch (village headman) of Imam Sahib village in Jammu & Kashmir’s Shopian district was killed on Monday by terrorists, police said. According to police, three terrorists fired at Muhammad Ramban Sheikh. In the scuffle that followed, a terrorist, identified as Shaukat was also killed and the sarpanch got badly injured. The sarpanch was rushed to a nearest hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

“3 terrorists fired & killed ex sarpanch Ramzan Sheikh in Shopian. In scuffle a terrorist Shaukat also killed,” tweeted J&K DGP SP Vaid.

More details awaited

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd