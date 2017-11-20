J&K: Forces’ joint appeal to local militants to return

Lt Gen J S Sandhu and DGP S P Vaid at the press meet on Sunday. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Lt Gen J S Sandhu and DGP S P Vaid at the press meet on Sunday. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

J&K police, paramilitary forces and Army have made a joint appeal to local militants, asking them to return to the “mainstream”.

The appeal was made days after young footballer Majid Arshid Khan from south Kashmir shunned militancy and returned following an appeal by his mother.

Also read: Footballer who joined LeT returns, CM Mehbooba hails mother’s love

“A large number of boys, who were ready to join militants, were weaned away and counselled,” IG (operations), CRPF, Zulfiqar Hassan, said at a press meet in Srinagar. The joint press meet was also attended by J&K DGP S P Vaid, General Officer Commanding, 15 Corps, Lt Gen J S Sandhu, and IGP, Kashmir, Muneer Khan.

Lt Gen Sandhu said, “You see, there are two lines of operations we look at. One line is counter-terrorism, wherein we are targeting terrorists. The other line of operation, which the IGP, CRPF, and DGP highlighted, is that we want the local terrorists to return to the mainstream…”

IGP Hassan said the offer was for local militants, not foreigners.

3 Jaish militants held in Budgam

Srinagar: Police on Sunday said they have arrested three Jaish-e-Mohammad militants in Budgam. They said a joint team of police, Army and paramilitary forces on Sunday put up a checkpoint in Budgam town after inputs about movement of militants. When the militants, who were in a car, were asked to stop, one of them tried to lob a grenade. “The security personnel apprehended him with two other militants,” a police spokesperson said. The three were identified as Mohammad Maqbool Malla, Gowhar Ahmad Malla and Azad Ahmad Lone. A pistol, a rifle and three grenades were recovered from them. ENS

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App