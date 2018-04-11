J&K: Encounter underway in Kulgam, three militants cornered by security forces

The encounter in Kulgam comes on the heels of one of the most violent days in strife-torn Kashmir. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/Representational) The encounter in Kulgam comes on the heels of one of the most violent days in strife-torn Kashmir. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/Representational)

An encounter began between security forces and militants in Khudwani area of J&K’s Kulgam district in the early hours of Wednesday. As per latest report, some militants are cornered in the South Kashmir area. The operation, which was launched last night, is underway.

The encounter in Kulgam comes on the heels of one of the most violent days in strife-torn Kashmir, where 12 militants were killed and another captured in three separate encounters in Shopian and Anantnag last week. Three Army jawans and four civilians were also killed in the incident.

(more details awaited)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd