J&K: Encounter underway in Budgam, two militants suspected to be trapped

At least two to three militants are believed to be holed up in the area. Representational Image. At least two to three militants are believed to be holed up in the area. Representational Image.

An encounter between militants and security forces is underway in Redwora area of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, news agency PTI quoted the police as saying. A cordon-and-search operation, launched by the security forces Tuesday evening after receiving information about the presence of militants in the Redwora area, turned into an encounter as the militants opened fire on the forces, said a police official.

He also said that two militants are believed to be holed up in the area. So far, there have been no reports of any casualty.

This comes a day after a bus carrying at least 56 passengers was attacked at Botengo village near Anantnag, on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, in south Kashmir. Seven pilgrims, including five women, were killed and 15 injured in the attack while on their way to Amarnath.

More details are awaited.

