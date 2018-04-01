J&K encounters LIVE Updates: Eight militants killed, shootout underway in Kachdoora

Eight militants were killed and another captured in three separate encounters in South Kashmir’s Shopian and Anantnag district. The militants killed also includes top commanders. Three army personnel also sustained injures. While one militant was killed and another surrendered before forces in Anantnag district, seven ultras were killed in a gunbattle in Shopian district. A third encounter is currently going on in Kachdoora area of Shopian where 4-5 militants are reportedly trapped inside local residences. A few civilians are also believed to be hiding inside the houses. Rescue efforts are currently underway.
The militant who was killed at Dailgam, seven kilometres from Anantnag town, has been identified as Rouf Bashir Shiekh. He had joined militancy last month itself. His accomplice Amir, though, managed to escape and efforts are on to nab him. Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP) S P Vaid confirmed the killing of eight militants. “One terrorist killed in Dialgam Anantnag after efforts of his family/ J&K Police failed to surrender, one caught alive. In Draggad Shopian 7 (seven) bodies of terrorists recovered including top commanders,” he said in a tweet.
Giving details of the operation at Dialgam area of Anantnag, a police officer said as the search started and the location of militants was zeroed in, security forces made repeated requests on loud speaker asking them to surrender. On this, the official said, one of the militants came out of the house and surrendered before forces. He has been taken into custody, the official said, adding, his family also helped the police in motivating him to come out of the house and surrender. The other militant did not surrender and instead resorted to firing on forces which was retaliated and in which he was killed, the official said. Both militants were part of Hizbul Mujahideen, he said.
Meanwhile, clashes have broken out in Shopian and two dozen people have been injured. The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik, has called for a strike across Kashmir valley on Sunday and Monday in view of militant killings in south Kashmir. They also asked people to suspend businesses and other activities.
Encounter still underway in Shopian's Kachdoora area. J&K DGP SP Vaid says 4-5 terrorists are believed to be trapped alongwith some civilians in some houses. “Encounter also going on in Kachdoora Shopian, some civilian trapped efforts to rescue them on,” the DGP said.
