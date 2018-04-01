J&K encounters LIVE Updates: Eight militants killed, shootout underway in Kachdoora

A third encounter is currently going on in Kachdoora area of Shopian where some civilians are trapped. (Express file photo) A third encounter is currently going on in Kachdoora area of Shopian where some civilians are trapped. (Express file photo)

Eight militants were killed and another captured in three separate encounters in South Kashmir’s Shopian and Anantnag district. The militants killed also includes top commanders. Three army personnel also sustained injures. While one militant was killed and another surrendered before forces in Anantnag district, seven ultras were killed in a gunbattle in Shopian district. A third encounter is currently going on in Kachdoora area of Shopian where 4-5 militants are reportedly trapped inside local residences. A few civilians are also believed to be hiding inside the houses. Rescue efforts are currently underway.

The militant who was killed at Dailgam, seven kilometres from Anantnag town, has been identified as Rouf Bashir Shiekh. He had joined militancy last month itself. His accomplice Amir, though, managed to escape and efforts are on to nab him. Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP) S P Vaid confirmed the killing of eight militants. “One terrorist killed in Dialgam Anantnag after efforts of his family/ J&K Police failed to surrender, one caught alive. In Draggad Shopian 7 (seven) bodies of terrorists recovered including top commanders,” he said in a tweet.

