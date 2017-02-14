J&K encounter: Four militants, three soldiers killed in two separate encounters

Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir (Google Maps) Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir (Google Maps)

FOUR MILITANTS and three soldiers were killed in two separate encounters in the Hajin and Kralgund Handwara areas of North Kashmir on Tuesday, according to government and security officials. Three officers, including a Commanding Officer of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), were injured in the two encounters, they said. Three civilians were also injured — one during the Hajin encounter and two in protests that followed in the area and neighbouring Saderkote village.

Describing the security operation in Hajin, officials said the Army’s 13 Rashtriya Rifles, the Special Operation Group of J&K Police and the CRPF launched an operation at the Parray Mollah locality to nab militants hiding in a two-storeyed house. They said that as the operation got underway, the militants started firing at an assault party, injuring eight soldiers, including the CRPF CO Chetan Chetah. Three of the soldiers succumbed to injuries on way to hospital. A civilian, Hilal Ahmad Parray, was also injured.

In another operation late afternoon in Handwara, three militants believed to be foreigners were killed. Officials said the Army launched an operation in Kralgund following a tip-off. “Three militants were killed and one soldier injured. The injured soldier has been shifted to the Srinagar base hospital,” said an Army spokesman.

Meanwhile, a defence spokesman confirmed that three soldiers had lost their lives in the Hajin encounter. “Five soldiers were injured and a foreign militant killed,’’ said the spokesman. CRPF spokesman Rajesh Yadav said the CO was injured in the initial assault. “The officer was shifted to the Army base hospital and after his condition was assessed as critical, airlifted to New Delhi.” Six policemen also sustained minor injuries, he said.

As the encounter was in progress, police and CRPF clashed with protesters trying to march towards the site. Two protesters were injured, with one of them, Riyaz Ahmad, suffering pellet injuries. Sources said one militant has managed to escape the security cordon.

This is sixth encounter in Hajin and its adjoining areas since November. The town was known for the local Ikhwan, or the anti-insurgency force. However, foreign militants have managed to establish a base in the area, of late. Police officers said the militant killed in the operation was a foreigner who had been active in the area from some time.