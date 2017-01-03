Latest News
  • J-K: Encounter ends in Baramulla, one terrorist killed, arms recovered



Two terrorists were believed to be hiding.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 3, 2017 8:33 am
J&K encounter, Baramullah encounter, Haritar Tarzoo, Kashmir news, india news, latest news, indian express An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the early hours of Tuesday in the Haritar Tarzoo area in Baramullah district in Jammu and Kashmir. (Source: Google Maps)

The encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district ended with one terrorist being killed. Arms and ammunition was also recovered from the site, reports news agency ANI.

Encounter broke out during wee hours on Tuesday and initially it was believed that two terrorists were hiding in Haritar Tarzoo area of the district.

This comes less than a week after a similar encounter happened in Shahgund Hajin in Bandipora district in the state.

 

