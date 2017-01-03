J-K: Encounter ends in Baramulla, one terrorist killed, arms recovered

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 3, 2017 8:33 am
The encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district ended with one terrorist being killed. Arms and ammunition was also recovered from the site, reports news agency ANI.
Encounter broke out during wee hours on Tuesday and initially it was believed that two terrorists were hiding in Haritar Tarzoo area of the district.
This comes less than a week after a similar encounter happened in Shahgund Hajin in Bandipora district in the state.
