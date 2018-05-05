J&K: CRPF jawan injured in encounter with militants in Chattabal

Follow Us:
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 5, 2018 8:30:57 am
J&K: Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Chattabal An army soldier takes position behind a tree during a gun battle between suspected militants and security forces. Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi. (Representational picture)

A CRPF jawan was injured in an encounter between  security forces and militants in Chattabal area of Srinagar early Saturday morning.

Security forces on Friday claimed to have busted a militant hideout in North Kashmir’s Baramulla and suspended the search and cordon operation launched two days ago. The operation was launched on Thursday afternoon after a joint team of 44 Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group of Jammu and Kashmir police received an input that two to three militants were hiding in Drangbal on the outskirts of Baramulla.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

