J&K: CRPF jawan injured in encounter with militants in Chattabal

An army soldier takes position behind a tree during a gun battle between suspected militants and security forces. Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi. (Representational picture) An army soldier takes position behind a tree during a gun battle between suspected militants and security forces. Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi. (Representational picture)

A CRPF jawan was injured in an encounter between security forces and militants in Chattabal area of Srinagar early Saturday morning.

Security forces on Friday claimed to have busted a militant hideout in North Kashmir’s Baramulla and suspended the search and cordon operation launched two days ago. The operation was launched on Thursday afternoon after a joint team of 44 Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group of Jammu and Kashmir police received an input that two to three militants were hiding in Drangbal on the outskirts of Baramulla.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd