J&K doctor who faced action for correcting minister reinstated

The Government Medical College, Jammu, Tuesday reinstated a registrar, removed for correcting a state minister on Facebook, after he tendered an apology for his social media post.

Citing the government’s Service Rules Order (SRO), which bars its employees from posting on social media anything against the government, Dr Amit Kumar was Thursday terminated as Registrar, Department of Anaesthesia.

On March 10, Dr Kumar had corrected Health and Medical Education Minister Bali Bhagat on Facebook after the latter had said he had inaugurated a new lift in the hospital. Dr Kumar, also on Facebook, had said the lift was not new.

After tendering a written apology to college principal Dr Sunanda Raina, and stating that he will not indulge in such activity in future, Dr Kumar was reinstated.

Following his comments, which were later removed from the minister’s Facebook wall, the government medical college administration had sent him a two-day show cause notice.

“The matter has been sorted out following a written apology from him,’’ said Dr Sunanda Raina. She said he assured that he would not write such “false information’’, aimed at tarnishing the image of the state government and the administration, in the future.

Dr Kumar, could not be contacted for comment but told a local news portal that after tendering an apology he had requested the college principal to take a lenient view in the matter. His termination had drawn sharp criticism from the medical and political circles including former chief minister Omar Abdullah.

