J&K doctor faces action for ‘correcting’ minister on Facebook

CITING THE Jammu and Kashmir government’s Service Rules Order (SRO), which bars its employees from posting anything against the government on social media, the Government Medical College, Jammu, has removed a doctor from the post of Registrar.

In a Facebook post on March 10, J&K Minister for Health and Medical Education, Bali Bhagat, said he had inaugurated a new lift at the hospital. But Dr Amit Kumar, Registrar, Department of Anaesthesia, reportedly commented on Bhagat’s Facebook post, pointing out that it was not a new lift.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Kumar said he had only pointed out that the minister had inaugurated an old lift. “I did not make any comment against the government, its policy or an individual,” he said, adding that his comment was later removed.

However, the college administration, in an order dated March 15, said it had terminated the “engagement of Dr Amit Kumar, Registrar” as he “used his personal social media account (Facebook) and commented with the intent of provoking readers”.

The order cited “SRO 525, whereupon no government employee shall use their personal social media accounts for any political activity or endorse the posts or tweets or blogs of any political figure and also shall not use their accounts in a manner that could reasonably be construed to imply that the government endorses or sanctions their personal activities in any manner whatsoever. They shall also not post inflammatory, extraneous messages in an online community with the intent of provoking readers into an emotional response or of otherwise disrupting normal, on topic discussion.”

The order said a showcause notice was issued to Dr Kumar on March 12, asking him to explain his position within two days.

Dr Sunanda Raina, principal of the medical college, could not be contacted.

When contacted, Bhagat claimed that there had been reports about Facebook posts against the government, administration and hospital. “Jisne isko bharti kiya, itna venom hai… isiliye action kiya hai,” he said.

He said while Dr Kumar had been removed from the Registrar’s post, he would retain his job. “As per SRO, he has been terminated from registrarship… He will continue to be a medical officer, and will now report to the department where he has been serving,” he said.

But Dr Kumar said the order blocked his chances of applying for a teaching job, as one needs at least three years teaching experience. “The termination order says that I will not be provided teaching experience even for the last six months that I worked as Registrar,” he said.

